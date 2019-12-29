Spectrecoin Price Reaches $0.0807 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0807 or 0.00001080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bisq, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $1,920.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007444 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00022669 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00027282 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002984 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008645 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.50 or 0.02427658 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSPECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.