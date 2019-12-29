Crown Price Tops $0.0361 on Major Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Braziliex and Bittrex. Over the last week, Crown has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $858,684.00 and approximately $521.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,433.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.21 or 0.02867568 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00530180 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020060 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000304 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000350 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Crown

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,756,867 coins. The official website for Crown is crown.tech . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Braziliex, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

