Polis Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Polis coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00013482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. In the last week, Polis has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $7,017.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,110,209 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

