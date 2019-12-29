e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.19. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 22,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $409,326.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $56,086,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,808,790 shares of company stock valued at $60,376,934 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 354.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,058 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth $140,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $28,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 568,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,272. The firm has a market cap of $786.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

