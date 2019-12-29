Paxos Standard (PAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $224.50 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $224.50 million and approximately $186.85 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00013564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24, Bittrex and GBX Digital Asset Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 149.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 222,612,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,612,177 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, SouthXchange, Kyber Network, OKCoin, Bit-Z, Coinall, BigONE, Sistemkoin, KuCoin, TOKOK, Coinsuper, Crex24, BitMart, Coinbit, Binance, HitBTC, CoinBene, Hotbit, FCoin, Bitfinex, DigiFinex, C2CX, BW.com, BitMax, Iquant, CoinPlace, P2PB2B, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, ABCC, BCEX, Bitrue, DDEX, MXC, ZB.COM, CoinExchange, CoinEx, Gate.io, Bittrex and WazirX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

