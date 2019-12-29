Zacks: Analysts Anticipate e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) will report $76.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.60 million to $81.57 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $78.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $271.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $268.41 million to $276.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $287.08 million, with estimates ranging from $281.83 million to $299.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.07 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

ELF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

ELF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.96. 568,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,272. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $786.99 million, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $19.96.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $56,086,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 22,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $409,326.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,808,790 shares of company stock worth $60,376,934 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 354.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,058 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.