Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Post $1.65 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. Insight Enterprises posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSIT. BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $79.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Insight Enterprises stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.82. The stock had a trading volume of 230,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,773. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.55. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $71.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.93 per share, for a total transaction of $239,134.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $208,361.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $232,975.99. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.4% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

