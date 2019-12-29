PopularCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $77,672.00 and $2.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 60.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00583526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00058232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00027282 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000921 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00084215 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009705 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,985,880,260 coins. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

