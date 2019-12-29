Feathercoin (FTC) Price Down 2.7% This Week

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges including BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittylicious. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $1,300.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Feathercoin

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 262,524,200 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittylicious, BX Thailand and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.