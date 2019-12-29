Brokerages Set Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Price Target at $29.93

Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.93.

Several analysts recently commented on IRM shares. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.81. 1,545,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.02. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.39%.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 110.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 31,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 474,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 83,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

