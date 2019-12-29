Brokerages Set Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) PT at $43.00

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $40.00 price target on Glacier Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 27.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $45.93. The company had a trading volume of 195,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,581. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.37. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $174.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.11 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

