Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Receives $24.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

SGMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Scientific Games from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

SGMS stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,340. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 2.21.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.61 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. Scientific Games’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Scientific Games will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 50,000 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,291.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $928,973.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,876,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,284,000 after purchasing an additional 515,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,265,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,368,000 after buying an additional 163,331 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,973,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Scientific Games by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 908,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at about $17,576,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

