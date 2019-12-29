Brokerages Set Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Target Price at C$200.44

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$200.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BYD.UN. Cormark set a C$200.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$215.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

In other news, Director W. Brock Bulbuck sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.25, for a total value of C$14,418,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,491,452.25. Also, Senior Officer Tim O’day sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.25, for a total transaction of C$12,976,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,674 shares in the company, valued at C$11,664,576.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,700 shares of company stock valued at $27,608,355.

Shares of BYD.UN stock traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$202.55. 31,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$160.54 and a 1 year high of C$209.13. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$198.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$180.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This is a boost from Boyd Group Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Boyd Group Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.51%.

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

