Brokerages Set Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Target Price at C$200.44

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$200.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BYD.UN. Cormark set a C$200.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$215.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

In other news, Director W. Brock Bulbuck sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.25, for a total value of C$14,418,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,491,452.25. Also, Senior Officer Tim O’day sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.25, for a total transaction of C$12,976,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,674 shares in the company, valued at C$11,664,576.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,700 shares of company stock valued at $27,608,355.

Shares of BYD.UN stock traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$202.55. 31,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$160.54 and a 1 year high of C$209.13. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$198.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$180.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This is a boost from Boyd Group Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Boyd Group Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.51%.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Forex

Analyst Recommendations for Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Set Iron Mountain Inc Price Target at $29.93
Brokerages Set Iron Mountain Inc Price Target at $29.93
Brokerages Set Glacier Bancorp, Inc. PT at $43.00
Brokerages Set Glacier Bancorp, Inc. PT at $43.00
Scientific Games Corp Receives $24.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts
Scientific Games Corp Receives $24.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts
Brokerages Set Boyd Group Income Fund Target Price at C$200.44
Brokerages Set Boyd Group Income Fund Target Price at C$200.44
Hurco Companies, Inc. to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend
Hurco Companies, Inc. to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend
Columbia Banking System Inc Short Interest Update
Columbia Banking System Inc Short Interest Update


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report