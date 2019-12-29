Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Hurco Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

NASDAQ HURC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,711. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $259.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.87. Hurco Companies has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $44.06.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

