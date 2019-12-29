Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Short Interest Update

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the November 28th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of COLB stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.84. 181,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,281. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.08. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

In related news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $46,501.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth approximately $838,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 566,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 30,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.7% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.