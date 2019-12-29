Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) Short Interest Down 7.2% in December

Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.5 days. Currently, 16.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVLO. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

EVLO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.44. 99,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,876. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67). Sell-side analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.