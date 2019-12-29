Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the November 28th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.37 and a 200-day moving average of $210.02. The company has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. Stryker has a 12-month low of $151.63 and a 12-month high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total value of $582,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,838.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.50, for a total value of $1,000,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,706,338. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,589,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research set a $228.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.79.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

