Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Short Interest Down 7.2% in December

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,420,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 12,300,000 shares. Currently, 19.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXPR shares. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Express in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Express has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

EXPR traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.78. 1,136,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,129. The stock has a market cap of $315.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.06. Express has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Express had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Express will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. grace capital bought a new stake in Express during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Express during the third quarter worth about $54,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Express during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Express by 42.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Express during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

