Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Receives $57.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on FORR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $36,389.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,423.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,621 shares of company stock valued at $103,203 in the last quarter. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the second quarter worth about $4,392,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 41.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 154,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 45,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,072,000 after buying an additional 42,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,459,000 after buying an additional 42,418 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the second quarter worth about $1,916,000. Institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FORR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.92. 40,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,107. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.36 million, a PE ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $108.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

