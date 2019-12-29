PAC Global Reaches Market Cap of $983,379.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 39.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $983,379.00 and $4,282.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, P2PB2B and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013482 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, P2PB2B, Graviex, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, CoinExchange, Crex24, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

