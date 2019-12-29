Counterparty (XCP) Price Tops $1.50

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00020121 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Zaif and Bittrex. In the last week, Counterparty has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Counterparty has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and $543.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,433.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.21 or 0.02867568 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00530180 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000487 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000350 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,397 coins. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org . The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io

Counterparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Zaif and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

