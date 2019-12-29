FirstCoin (FRST) Trading 25.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded up 36.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last week, FirstCoin has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. FirstCoin has a total market capitalization of $91,164.00 and $3.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FirstCoin

FirstCoin (FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

