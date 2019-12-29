Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 36,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $1,318,322.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,271,175.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $353,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,640,073.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,598 shares of company stock worth $1,673,374. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,542,000 after purchasing an additional 92,276 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 551,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 35,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 39.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMBH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 20,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,995. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.09. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.30%.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

