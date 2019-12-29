$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) will post sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $999.70 million. Camping World posted sales of $982.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $4.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $4.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Camping World from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 585,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,640,636.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the second quarter valued at $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Camping World by 7.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Camping World by 29.5% in the second quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,108,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Camping World by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Camping World by 49.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

CWH stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.51. 349,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,535. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Camping World has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $16.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

