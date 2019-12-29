-$0.17 EPS Expected for AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AquaVenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). AquaVenture posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaVenture will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AquaVenture.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WAAS shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley lowered AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.10 in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the 3rd quarter worth $8,490,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 615,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 359,578 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the 3rd quarter worth $3,051,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAAS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.11. 455,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,826. AquaVenture has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

