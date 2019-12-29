Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.47.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRR.UN. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$16.25 price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN traded up C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 97,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,519. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.84. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.91%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

