$43.72 Million in Sales Expected for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will post sales of $43.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.90 million and the lowest is $43.53 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares posted sales of $42.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will report full-year sales of $179.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $179.05 million to $179.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $178.37 million, with estimates ranging from $177.40 million to $179.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Mid-Illinois Bancshares.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMBH. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other First Mid-Illinois Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $353,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,640,073.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 36,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $1,318,322.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,271,175.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,374. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.26. 20,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.30%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

