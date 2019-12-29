Brokerages Set Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) PT at $53.83

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

Liberty Property Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.07. The stock had a trading volume of 577,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,282. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.77. Liberty Property Trust has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $62.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.85.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 64.23%. The firm had revenue of $163.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

In related news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $140,503.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,654.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,292,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,438,000 after buying an additional 456,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 109.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,143,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,701,000 after buying an additional 2,683,796 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,797,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,074,000 after buying an additional 322,212 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,252,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,283,000 after buying an additional 665,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,722,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,261,000 after buying an additional 28,397 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.