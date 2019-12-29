Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $2.18 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alexco Resource an industry rank of 203 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AXU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,221. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. Alexco Resource has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.81.

Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexco Resource (AXU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.