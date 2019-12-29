Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on PIRS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 295,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,044. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 450.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
