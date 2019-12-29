Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PIRS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 295,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,044. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.02% and a negative net margin of 107.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 450.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

