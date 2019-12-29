State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Announces $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

State Street has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. State Street has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect State Street to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

STT stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.12. 1,252,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,148. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $81.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.66.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 17,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,287,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,901,370.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

