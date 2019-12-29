Armanino Foods Of Distinction Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Armanino Foods Of Distinction Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMNF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 32,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,917. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $111.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.04. Armanino Foods Of Distinction has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Armanino Foods Of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods Of Distinction had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 32.35%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Armanino Foods Of Distinction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

Armanino Foods Of Distinction Company Profile

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

