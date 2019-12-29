Domtar Corp (UFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.455 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Domtar has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Domtar has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Domtar to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.3%.

NYSE:UFS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.42. 287,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,775. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.94. Domtar has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $53.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Domtar had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Domtar will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Domtar in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Domtar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Domtar from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Domtar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

