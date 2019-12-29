CyrusOne Inc (CONE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on January 10th

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

CyrusOne has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. CyrusOne has a payout ratio of 243.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CyrusOne to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.79. 358,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,153. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.74.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other CyrusOne news, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $74,153.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $1,692,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,648.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CONE. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.15.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

