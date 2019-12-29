ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

ServisFirst Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. ServisFirst Bancshares has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

SFBS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.74. The company had a trading volume of 109,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $38.56.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.90 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFBS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $69,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 327,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,335,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

