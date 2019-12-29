Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) to Issue Dividend of $0.35

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Jernigan Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 123.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Jernigan Capital to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.7%.
Shares of Jernigan Capital stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 137,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. Jernigan Capital has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $22.20.
In other Jernigan Capital news, CEO John A. Good bought 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $137,517.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 283,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,641,106.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark O. Decker bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $29,415.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,561.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,985 shares of company stock worth $197,624 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Jernigan Capital Company Profile
Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.
