Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) to Issue Dividend of $0.35

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Jernigan Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 123.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Jernigan Capital to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.7%.

Shares of Jernigan Capital stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 137,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. Jernigan Capital has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $22.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JCAP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

In other Jernigan Capital news, CEO John A. Good bought 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $137,517.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 283,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,641,106.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark O. Decker bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $29,415.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,561.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,985 shares of company stock worth $197,624 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

