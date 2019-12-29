Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Issue $0.37 Dividend

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Raymond James has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Raymond James has a payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.53. Raymond James has a one year low of $71.39 and a one year high of $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.84.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $41,579.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,423.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,333 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

