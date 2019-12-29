Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) will post $2.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. Yum China posted sales of $1.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year sales of $8.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $8.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $118,440.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Yum China by 497.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,798,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,894,000 after acquiring an additional 29,802,453 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth about $186,840,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum China by 563.4% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,809,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,169 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 1,753.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,083,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,115 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,857,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.66. 844,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,211. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average of $44.43. Yum China has a 12 month low of $32.84 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

