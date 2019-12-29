$49.48 Million in Sales Expected for AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) to report sales of $49.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AquaVenture’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.10 million and the lowest is $48.63 million. AquaVenture posted sales of $41.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaVenture will report full-year sales of $200.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.52 million to $201.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $209.43 million, with estimates ranging from $207.50 million to $211.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AquaVenture.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James cut AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Capital cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AquaVenture has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

Shares of NYSE:WAAS traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.11. 455,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,826. AquaVenture has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAAS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AquaVenture by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AquaVenture in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AquaVenture by 5.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AquaVenture by 23.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in AquaVenture by 54.3% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 58,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

