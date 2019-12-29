Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $289.28 Million

Analysts expect Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) to post $289.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $291.49 million and the lowest is $286.34 million. Select Energy Services posted sales of $362.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Select Energy Services.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.57 million. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Select Energy Services’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTTR. TheStreet lowered Select Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Select Energy Services from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

Shares of WTTR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 175,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,442. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.