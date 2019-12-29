Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Yum China reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 8.05%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUMC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,440.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,759,000 after acquiring an additional 285,884 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1,753.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,083,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,115 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at $648,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 590,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 296.9% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 122,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 91,649 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,211. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.11. Yum China has a 12 month low of $32.84 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

