Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $205,994.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00058232 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00048661 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00595142 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00221807 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004601 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00084215 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001810 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

