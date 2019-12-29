Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.44. Melco Resorts & Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLCO. UBS Group increased their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $25.60 to $26.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. CLSA set a $26.00 price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.49.

MLCO stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,460. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $219,643,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $44,932,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $28,726,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 238.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,707,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 19.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,783,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,287,000 after purchasing an additional 949,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.24% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

