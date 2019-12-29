MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $20.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MediciNova an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MNOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MediciNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 118,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,253. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. MediciNova has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $13.37.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNOV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MediciNova by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in MediciNova by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MediciNova by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MediciNova by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

