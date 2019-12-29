Short Interest in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Grows By 13.9%

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,130,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the November 28th total of 8,890,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of CIEN traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $42.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,526. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $75,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $94,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,762 shares of company stock worth $5,308,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ciena by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,965,000 after buying an additional 215,427 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1,791.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,396,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,184 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,367,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,386,000 after purchasing an additional 621,927 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,706,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,362,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

