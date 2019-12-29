Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.54 Million

Equities analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) to report $72.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.89 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $57.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $284.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.70 million to $284.38 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $346.76 million, with estimates ranging from $338.20 million to $357.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.37 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 13.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRHC shares. BidaskClub raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.78. The company had a trading volume of 292,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,097. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $68.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $52,310.00. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $430,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,322 shares of company stock worth $2,985,303. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 29,609 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 892.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 169,263 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.