Brokerages Anticipate Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) to announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.08. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 13.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRHC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.54.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.78. 292,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.74. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $68.99.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $52,310.00. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $345,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,594,098.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,303. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.1% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 221,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 326,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,910,000 after buying an additional 54,225 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 67,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 36,265 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 29,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.