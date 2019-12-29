Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Short Interest Down 8.7% in December

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CLNC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.23. 441,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. Colony Credit Real Estate has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.

In other Colony Credit Real Estate news, Director Darren J. Tangen purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $1,141,200.00. Also, CFO Neale Redington purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $53,890.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 170,250 shares of company stock worth $2,112,820. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 69.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.