Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Short Interest Up 11.0% in December

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 805,600 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 725,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 208,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:CNA traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.46. 139,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,407. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.64. Cna Financial has a 52-week low of $42.28 and a 52-week high of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Cna Financial alerts:

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.67). Cna Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cna Financial will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Cna Financial’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

In other Cna Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $89,335.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Cna Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,904,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cna Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,339,000 after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cna Financial by 21.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,006,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,371,000 after purchasing an additional 174,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cna Financial by 13.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 902,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,471,000 after purchasing an additional 108,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cna Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cna Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cna Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cna Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.