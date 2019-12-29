Short Interest in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Declines By 12.0%

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the November 28th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.70.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $505,300.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 35,349 shares of company stock worth $3,186,161 in the last 90 days. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 992,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 36.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 430,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,334,000 after acquiring an additional 115,877 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth about $4,817,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 30.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

CHH stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.85. 244,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,691. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $105.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.55.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.43% and a negative return on equity of 174.81%. The business had revenue of $310.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.